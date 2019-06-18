10-foot long white shark pings just north of Charleston’s coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 10-foot white shark was detected off of the Lowcountry’s coast.
OCEARCH, an organization that helps scientists collect information, tweeted that the shark known as “Miss May” pinged just north of Charleston’s coast on Monday morning.
The organization says it’s the farthest north that crews have tracked the 10-foot and 2-inch shark since tagging her off Mayport, Florida.
According to officials, Miss May has traveled a total of 2112 miles since being tagged this past February.
The shark was the first shark tagged during OCEARCH’s Expedition NASFA, an expedition that has crews returning to the southeast coast of the US, specifically Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
“OCEARCH and collaborating scientists are now referring to this area as the Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area (NASFA) after observing a heavy concentration of large white sharks there during the winter,” OCEARCH officials said."We hope to increase the sample size of tagged white sharks to get a clearer picture of their movements in the Northwest Atlantic as a continuation of our North Atlantic White Shark study to reveal the life history of white sharks."
