First Alert: Scattered showers and storms continue with the summer heat

This afternoon will not be a washout or widespread. We are talking a few storms here and there to impact some of you. If you don’t get any storms today, wait until Wednesday and Thursday when the scattered rain chances continue. I’m sure at some point you will get in on some much needed rainfall. As mentioned above, the rain chances will continue at 30% for both Wednesday and Thursday. Our area of high pressure will slide just slightly to the east, allowing for some better rain chances for our area. Up until now, high pressure has done a great job keeping up rain-free. Notice all of the rain to the northwest over the past two days.