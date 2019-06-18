First Alert: Scattered showers and storms continue with the summer heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity continue with a few storm chances for today and through the middle of the week. Our unsettled weather pattern will provide not only the warm weather but also the typical summer afternoon pop up showers and storms as well. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s along the coast. Readings inland will reach the mid 90s today with a 30% chance of rain for both areas. By the afternoon hours, we will begin to watch the radar as scattered shower and storm activity becomes a little bit more common. Heat index values will push 100 degrees at times.
This afternoon will not be a washout or widespread. We are talking a few storms here and there to impact some of you. If you don’t get any storms today, wait until Wednesday and Thursday when the scattered rain chances continue. I’m sure at some point you will get in on some much needed rainfall. As mentioned above, the rain chances will continue at 30% for both Wednesday and Thursday. Our area of high pressure will slide just slightly to the east, allowing for some better rain chances for our area. Up until now, high pressure has done a great job keeping up rain-free. Notice all of the rain to the northwest over the past two days.
Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will continue to climb with the upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast and the mid 90s inland. Heat index values will be in the triple digits at times throughout both days.
A surge of lower humidity will briefly move into the region by Friday and Saturday, making it feel less muggy and reducing the risk of pop up showers and storms for the weekend. Unfortunately, the temperatures will still continue to climb with readings in the lower 90s along the coast and the mid-upper 90s inland.
