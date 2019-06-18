FIRST ALERT: Humidity, storm chances creep up for Wednesday

Sunny skies will lead to fast-climbing temperatures on Wednesday reaching 90 at the beach and lower 90s inland. The humidity will help to push the heat index to around 100. An increase in humidity will make way for a more unstable atmosphere by Wednesday afternoon and the chance for storms will be slightly higher - at 40%. A weak sea breeze will also allow storms to develop near the beaches by the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with the storms.