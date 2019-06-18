FIRST ALERT: Humidity, storm chances creep up for Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably hot and humid weather will continue for the next few days with the chance of storms at times.
Tonight will be very warm and humid with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 70s by Wednesday morning.
Sunny skies will lead to fast-climbing temperatures on Wednesday reaching 90 at the beach and lower 90s inland. The humidity will help to push the heat index to around 100. An increase in humidity will make way for a more unstable atmosphere by Wednesday afternoon and the chance for storms will be slightly higher - at 40%. A weak sea breeze will also allow storms to develop near the beaches by the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely with the storms.
Thursday will see a repeat performance with plenty of heat and humidity and the risk of pop up storms by the afternoon and evening.
A surge of lower humidity is still expected to move into the region by Friday. This surge will help to lower humidity levels and eliminate the risk of showers and storms from Friday through Sunday. Despite the lower humidity, temperatures will actually climb a bit by Saturday and Sunday making for a hot weekend. Saturday temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will climb into the lower and middle 90s by Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.