FBI warns parents of rise in sextortion cases

The purpose of AirDrop is a convenient way to share pictures or videos with those around you within a 30 foot radius. But what most people don’t know is their AirDrop settings are public, so anyone around you could potentially send you something you don’t want to see. An easy fix to prevent this from happening is by going to your privacy settings on your Apple device and turning it off until you need to use it or set it to your trusted contacts only. That’s why the Horry County Sheriff’s Office says having open conversations with your children about online dangers is key.