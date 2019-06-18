Divers remove large mass of ‘flushable wipes’ from pipes at Charleston Water System

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Divers had to make three separate dives to remove a large mass of “flushable wipes” from pipes at the Charleston Water System.
Officials posted an image of the large collection of wipes which was brought up by divers early Tuesday morning.
“Just because a wipe says it’s ‘flushable’ doesn’t mean it breaks down before reaching our system,” CWS officials said."When you flush anything besides #1, #2 or toilet paper, you’re contributing to costly repairs to our infrastructure and risking sanitary sewer overflows."
It’s a familiar situation that crews have gone through before.
In that instance, divers were sent 80 to 90 feet deep into the raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the then-unknown obstruction.
The divers wear special suits for the dives that prevent them from coming into contact with raw sewage.
Officials are warning people not to flush wipes because it can cause more backups.
