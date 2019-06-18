U.S. Tennis Association to help design Conway’s Riverfront Tennis Center

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway leaders gave the go-ahead Monday night to allow the United State Tennis Association to help design a new tennis complex after it was flooded by Hurricane Florence.
People in Conway’s tennis community have been pushing for new courts after the courts and the building at Riverfront Tennis Center were flooded.
The plans include building a new clubhouse and eight clay courts and a fully-accessible tennis center.
The United States Tennis Association is helping with the design of the new courts. The USTA said clay courts are preferred for wheelchair players.
A timeline has not been discussed on when the new courts and clubhouse will be built.
