Conway City Council votes to rezone, annex more than 60 acres to allow for new homes

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway City Council voted unanimously Monday night to rezone and annex more than 60 acres of land on Cultra Road.
The rezoning would allow the building of homes to take place.
No specific plans have been submitted. There’s still a possibility no homes will end up being developed since it’s still in the very early stages.
A traffic study will be done by South Carolina Department of Transportation, and once that’s done and once more specific plans are submitted, it’ll come back to city council for another vote.
This is the most recent of several rezonings and annexations that have been approved by city council in recent history.
One council member expressed concerns about the frequency of the rezonings and annexations at Monday’s meeting.
“What I don’t like about it is the county not knowing what the city’s doing and the city not knowing what the county’s doing,” councilman Ashley Smith said.
Smith said communication between the county and the city has been lacking as changes continue to be made to the city’s limits.
As the city grows due to the annexations, Smith said public safety is also something to consider.
“That’s always a concern,” Smith said after the meeting. “You’ve got to have the fire. You’ve got to have the police. And that’s something the citizens don’t really think of.”
One woman who lives near Cultra Road said the possibility of new homes isn’t ideal to her.
She said traffic on Cultra Road is bad due to speeding drivers.
“You can only put so many cars on this road and it be safe,” neighbor Lindy Carter said.
Carter has been living near Cultra Road for more than 12 years.
She’s hoping city council doesn’t allow homes to be built.
“It’s not going to be good,” Carter said. “It might be great for the family selling the land and building the home, but they don’t look at the consequences of the increase and the dangers that go with so much traffic and so many homes.”
