City takes first step towards North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex expansion

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Changes could soon be on the horizon for the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and the area surrounding it.
The city is one step closer to acquiring nearly 100 acres of land to add on to the complex after city officials approved a pair of ordinances during their council meeting Monday night.
“We come here a lot and do a lot of the youth games for them in the spring and in the fall, and they just, they’re first class,” said Jimmy Weatherford.
Weatherford said he umpires to stay in the game, often spending time on the diamond at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. And there’s a lot to do inside the 162-acre sports complex with things like playgrounds, walking trails and a dog park.
“It’s a beautiful park. I know the park by heart now because we walk in all different directions," said Burton Jones, who walks his dog inside the complex.
The city is now moving to get hold of more land to grow the sports complex. City leaders gave an initial approval of an ordinance to acquire 96 acres from the Sandridge Group for its expansion.
“We’d have more ball fields, more soccer fields, we could have larger events out there, we could have more events at the same time," said Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach.
But in order to open the door to purchase that land, the city must first amend the development agreement with Sandridge, which would pave the way for resolving a lawsuit the city filed against the developer over the extension of Champions Boulevard.
The ordinances that received first approval include plans for Champions Boulevard to be extended to Long Bay Road. If the ordinance passes, the city would reimburse the Sandridge, who owns the property, roughly $1 million to extend that road. The reimbursement would only happen if Sandridge starts work on the extension before the city.
The ordinances will also allow for new housing developments. One which would be built on the land sitting next to the Park Pointe neighborhood, and the other to be built along the future extension of Champions Boulevard.
City officials said right now there’s no plans drawn up for what types of homes or how many will be built.
Before any changes are made, the ordinances will have to go before council for a final vote.
