Bond hearing scheduled for man accused of shooting a Lake City McDonald’s employee

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set for Tuesday morning for the man accused of shooting a Lake City McDonald’s employee.
Damien Muldrow faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this case. The bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.
According to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker, the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s on Ron McNair Boulevard.
Coker said the victim was shot in the leg near the front door of the restaurant.
Authorities confirmed the victim was a restaurant employee.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.