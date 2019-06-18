AG finds ‘insufficient evidence’ to prosecute former Marion police chief for misconduct

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will not prosecute former Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie for misconduct office.
“Upon review of this file, it is my legal opinion that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute the case,” Assistant Attorney General Jerrod Fussnecker said in a letter dated on April 25.
Tennie issued the following statement on Tuesday in response to the decision:
“I am beyond pleased to learn of the State Attorney General’s opinion that there is “insufficient evidence” to prosecute any criminal charges against me for rape or misconduct in office. I have maintained my innocence since day one, and I believe that this report confirms it. With the criminal investigation behind me, I can now turn my full attention to the civil lawsuit that Ms. Bessie Gause has filed against me. My attorney Brendan Barth, and I are both eager to defend my name and reputation in that case.”
The lawsuit is based on several causes of action, including sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, retaliation, slander and defamation per se against defendant Tennie, and assault and battery.
The plaintiff is suing for an unspecified amount of damages.
