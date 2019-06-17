Robeson County authorities investigate shooting that injured a 19-year-old

Robeson County authorities investigate shooting that injured a 19-year-old
(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:47 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 19-year-old.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a shooting on Path Road in Fairmont around 1:47 p.m. Sunday.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital by a family member, authorities said. He reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound at his home.

RCSO’s criminal investigations division and juvenile division are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.