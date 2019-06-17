Robeson County authorities investigate shooting that injured a 19-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that injured a 19-year-old.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a shooting on Path Road in Fairmont around 1:47 p.m. Sunday.
The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital by a family member, authorities said. He reportedly suffered a single gunshot wound at his home.
RCSO’s criminal investigations division and juvenile division are investigating. No other details were immediately available.
