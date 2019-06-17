Residents report FedEx shipping issues in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many people who live in Surfside Beach say packages that were supposed to be delivered by FedEx haven’t arrived, and are nowhere to be found.
“Today I got a message saying it’s in Champaign, Illinois and I have no idea what’s going on,” said Kim Rosenblum, who lives in Surfside Beach.
Rosenblum says it’s been more than two weeks since she ordered an inflatable slide from Amazon.
“It’s very frustrating because it was for my granddaughter’s birthday and she had kids coming over and it’s hot and we want to use it,” said Rosenblum.
The slide, shipped by FedEx, was supposed to arrive two days later but never did.
“I contacted FedEx, they said a delivery attempt was made and no one was there and they felt it wasn’t safe to leave it," said Rosenblum.
Every time Rosenblum checked FedEx’s tracking site she would see notifications that said “arrived at carrier facility” and “out for delivery” at multiple locations.
“Tuesday came, Wednesday came, Thursday came, and I’ve heard stories all week long," she said.
And she isn’t the only one. Several people have complained on a Surfside Beach Facebook group page, saying the same thing happened to them, some say they were told by FedEx representatives a shortage in drivers was causing the issue.
A spokesperson for the company said FedEx Ground contracts with independent businesses that provide pickup and delivery service, but didn’t offer an explanation behind the delays.
FedEx released the following statement Monday:
“FedEx Ground is committed to delivering outstanding service through its contracts with independent businesses that provide package pickup, delivery and linehaul services across our network. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by recent service delays in the Surfside Beach, South Carolina area, which have since been resolved through the implementation of contingency plans. We thank our customers for their understanding and remain committed to working with service providers to deliver exceptional service.”
Meanwhile, Rosenblum said Amazon refunded her money.
