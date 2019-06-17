Police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing wife in apartment

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a Summerville man Friday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife.
Anthony Argoe, 57, faces charges of murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime, according to Summerville Police Sgt. Chris Hirsch.
Police found the body of 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe at the couple’s home in Westbury Mews Apartments Friday night.
Police responded to the home at approximately 9:18 p.m. after the victim’s daughter called to request a welfare check after not being able to get in touch with her mother, an incident report states. Officers arrived on scene and knocked on the door but did not get an answer, the report states. Police walked around to the back of the home and saw a person lying on the floor of the living room area of the apartment and kicked in the door, the report states.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, the report states.
Anthony Argoe was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
