Myrtle Beach man facing charges after stealing van in Charlotte with 1-year-old inside, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for allegedly stealing a van in Charlotte that had a 1-year-old child inside was arrested Sunday in Myrtle Beach on an unrelated charge.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 26-year-old Michael Allen Crittenden, of Myrtle Beach, was booked on a shoplifting charge.
According to information from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Horry County officials learned Crittenden had outstanding warrants in Charlotte connected to the van theft.
Investigators say a Kia Sedona van was stolen from Hawthorne Lane in Charlotte on June 15 while it was left running and unattended. The child was located a short time later after being dropped off by the suspect, according to authorities.
Warrants were obtained for Crittenden charging him with first-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the CMPD. Investigators are working to extradite him back to Mecklenburg County.
The stolen vehicle was found in Conway, investigators say.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.