Motorcyclist killed in Pee Dee crash
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2019 at 5:47 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 6:02 AM

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Marlboro County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road.

A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Pea Bridge Road when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch, Collins said. He added the driver was wearing a helmet.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

