Motorcyclist killed in Pee Dee crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Marlboro County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road.
A Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Pea Bridge Road when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch, Collins said. He added the driver was wearing a helmet.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
