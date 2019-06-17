Manufacturing facility to bring over 100 jobs, $12M investment to area north of Marlboro County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – An area just north of Marlboro County will be getting a new manufacturing facility that will create over 100 new jobs.
According to a press release from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, a company that produces pre-fabricated building components for the construction industry, will open a manufacturing facility in Richmond County, N.C.
The company, a division of the Volumetric Building Companies, will invest more than $12 million within Hamlet over the next three years and create 130 new jobs, the release stated.
“Growing businesses know they can rely on North Carolina’s excellent workforce to ensure they have the right workers for the job,” Cooper said in a statement. “Today’s (Monday) announcement helps North Carolina’s reputation as a leader in modern manufacturing.”
VBC manufactures pre-fabricated components that are used in the multi-family residential, student housing, and hospitality construction markets.
The town of Hamlet is located just north of Marlboro County, S.C., with an estimated population over 26,000, according to U.S. Census information.
Marlboro County has approximately 468 people who are unemployed, making for a rate of 5.1% as of 2018, information from S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce stated.
In April, Marlboro County’s unemployment rate was 4.5%, ahead of South Carolina’s 3.0% and the nation’s 3.3%, according to the SCDEW.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.