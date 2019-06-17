Man attempts to purchase date rape drugs from undercover officer, report says

Man attempts to purchase date rape drugs from undercover officer, report says
Marteloa Conyers-Nelson (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 12:29 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police say a man attempted to purchase date rape drugs from an undercover officer last week.

Marteloa Conyers-Nelson, 23, is charged with attempting to possess a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officers first learned of Conyers-Nelson after he allegedly made a post on a dating site looking for Rohypnol, GHB and ketamine - all commonly known as date rape drugs, according to a police report.

An undercover officer spoke with Conyers-Nelson on the phone and agreed to sell him Rohypnol, the report states.

Police say Conyers-Nelson agreed to meet at the Big Lots in Conway, and when he arrived on scene, was taken into custody.

According to the report, Conyers-Nelson was carrying a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest. Police say he does not have a concealed carry permit.

Online records show Conyers-Nelson was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 13 and released one day later on $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.