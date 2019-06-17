Kroger launches Fuel VIP program in Myrtle Beach to help drivers save at the pump

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Just in time for summer travel, Krogers in Myrtle Beach, and throughout South Carolina, are helping customers pay less at the pump.
The Fuel VIP program launches Wednesday, June 19.
Once customers enroll in the program, they will receive one extra fuel point for every qualifying dollar they spend.
For example, customers enrolled in Fuel VIP will receive two points instead of one for every dollar they spend, according to a news release.
Customers interested in signing up can do it at their local Kroger store or by clicking here.
