Jury finds man guilty of killing retired police officer in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The jury found a man guilty of killing a retired police officer Monday afternoon.
Johnathan Hillary was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 kidnapping and shooting death of 51-year-old Timothy Buckley in Horry County.
After the verdict was read, Hillary bent over the table and wouldn’t get up from his seat, according to WMBF news reporter Erin Edwards who was in the courtroom. She said police had to pull Hillary out of the room.
Buckley’s body was found in near Tanger Outlets off of 501 nearly two months after he was reported missing.
Police said Buckley disappeared along with his new Ford F-50 truck on September 29, 2016. His truck was later found on 29th Avenue North by two friends who came to Myrtle Beach from New York to look for him. That man recalled finding the truck.
His body was found months later by a teenager.
