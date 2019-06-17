Horry County Police searching for missing 4-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.
According to a Facebook post from HCPD, 4-year-old Mahniya Coffey was last seen at her home on Cox Ferry Road.
The post says she left with her non-custodial parent, Quran Coffey.
Authorities say Coffey may be driving a green 2003 Crown Victoria with S.C. license plate 9899MY.
The vehicle was flagged by license plate readers on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD.
