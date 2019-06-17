Horry County police investigate reported sexual assault at Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that took place at the Tanger Outlets.
Officers were called on June 8 to the shopping center on Kings Road.
Police spoke with the mother of the victim on the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the reported sexual assault.
No arrests have been made in the case.
It’s not clear if the sexual assault happened inside a certain store. Horry County police are not releasing that information at this time.
