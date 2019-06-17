Heather Elvis’ family planning birthday week fundraiser to rebuild garden at Peachtree Landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of Heather Elvis is planning a fundraiser during the missing teen’s birthday week to raise money to rebuild a community garden at Peachtree Landing.
According to a press release, the community garden at Peachtree Landing – the last place Elvis was seen prior to her December 2013 disappearance – was badly damaged last September during Hurricane Florence.
To help protect the garden, Elvis’ family is asking the public to go to ComeBack Equipment Rentals in Socastee June 24 through June 28 and purchase rocks that can then be taken to Peachtree Landing and placed in a holding area.
Additionally, proceeds from the rocks will go the C.U.E. Center for Missing Persons, information from the Elvis family stated.
On June 30, Elvis’ birthday, the rocks from the fundraiser will be spread throughout the garden, the release stated.
