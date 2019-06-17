HCS chairman to Rep. Rice: ‘We need him to step up for Horry County Schools’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson released a statement Monday, saying U.S. Rep. Tom Rice needs to do more to help local schools impacted by recent hurricanes.
“U.S. Representative Tom Rice is in the key position to deliver critical disaster aid targeted for our schools by getting Congress to enact zero interest tax credit bonds for K-12 school construction in disaster impacted areas,” Richardson said in a statement.
He said that families have had to move several times because they lost their homes during recent hurricanes, which has caused children to move to unfamiliar schools.
Richardson said that Rice has introduced legislation that has helped individual taxpayers by making sure they get extension and waivers to file their taxes, but the district also needs him to focus on schools. He said they must build new schools that can stand up to devastating storms and provide emergency shelter during future disasters.
“Public schools play a significant role in public health, safety and welfare of our communities and we need Congress and Rep. Tom Rice to help,” Richardson said. “We need him to step up for Horry County Schools.”
Richardson is urging leaders in Washington to provide federal money, including zero interest tax credit bonds for school construction, to ensure recovery.
WMBF News has reached out to Rice’s office to see what the congressman has to say about Richardson’s statement. We’re waiting to hear back.
