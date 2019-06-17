FIRST ALERT: Typical summer weather this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat, humidity and a few storms will be the rule this week before changes arrive by the weekend.
As we close in on the official start of summer on Thursday, plenty of heat and humidity will remain in place this week. A few storms will cool some spots from time to time, but no widespread rain is expected.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will readings dropping into the lower and middle 70s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will see temperatures quickly climb into the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. High humidity will push the heat index to near 100 for the afternoon and early evening. The developing sea breeze will spark off a few showers and storms near the beaches around midday. As the sea breeze pushes inland, so will the risk of a few downpours at times.
More of the same is expected by Wednesday and Thursday with daily temperatures ranging from near 90 at the beach to the lower and middle 90s inland. Each afternoon and evening will see the continued risk of a few storms from time to time.
A surge of lower humidity will briefly move into the region by Friday and Saturday making it feel less muggy and reducing the risk of pop up storms. However, the drop in humidity will come at the expense of rising temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures reaching the lower and middle 90s near the beach and the middle and upper 90s inland.
