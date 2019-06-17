First Alert: Summer heat and humidity continues into new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That nice relief we experienced this weekend is over and the summer weather pattern is back in full force. Morning temperatures are already warmer than previous nights with readings in the mid 70s. High temperatures will once again climb into the uppers 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland today. With increasing temperatures and humidity, we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. While most locations will remain dry, we could easily see one or two showers this afternoon before better chances arrive for the middle of the week.
Not much changes for Tuesday. In fact, temperatures look identical to today with a 20% chance of rain once again. Humidity will increase along with the temperatures by midweek. In fact, it will feel like the the triple digits for longer periods of time by Wednesday and Thursday. The only good news? We hold onto a 30% chance of a few showers and storms for both of those days. Outside of that, the temperatures will continue to climb into the middle 90s inland and the upper 80s to lower 90s along the coast.
As we look ahead, there is no major signs of relief. A weak cold front attempts to make it through here by the end of the week but it looks like it will come up short. In return, we are expected to stay dry for Friday and Saturday for now. Highs will only continue to climb. Of course, there is still a lot of time between now and then. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for all of the information throughout the week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.