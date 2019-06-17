Coroner’s office investigating after human remains found in Myrtle Beach

Human remains were discovered over the weekend at a unit in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
By WMBF News Staff | June 17, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 2:12 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell said.

Officials did not confirm when and where in Myrtle Beach the remains were found. More information is expected to be released later Monday afternoon.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the body was found at Unit 877 in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park.

It is not known at this time if the remains are connected to the case of 85-year-old Herbert Clodfelter, who has not been seen since March.

Clodfelter’s wife, 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter, was arrested Saturday and initially charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities announced that charges for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.

