Coroner’s office investigating after human remains found in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is investigating after human remains were found over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell said.
Officials did not confirm when and where in Myrtle Beach the remains were found. More information is expected to be released later Monday afternoon.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the body was found at Unit 877 in the Myrtle Beach Travel Park.
It is not known at this time if the remains are connected to the case of 85-year-old Herbert Clodfelter, who has not been seen since March.
On Sunday afternoon, authorities announced that charges for desecration of human remains and accessory after the fact of murder are pending in Horry County.
