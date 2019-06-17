Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project to begin this week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction will begin Monday on the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The long-awaited $54.7 million project will expand the two-lane portion of the boulevard to four lanes from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive.
The road's widening is part of the county's RIDE III program.
Contractors have 700 days to complete the project.
Although officials anticipate there will be some lane closures during construction, they said those will take place at night to avoid heavy traffic.
