Woman and 11-year-old child killed in house fire, boyfriend being sought

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a man who is suspected of setting a house fire that killed a woman and her 11-year-old child Saturday night, investigators say.
A 13-year-old is also missing and believed to be with the man.
Investigators say the fire was set late Saturday night. The victims’ bodies were found in the overnight hours.
Authorities say the man suspected of starting the fire is the woman’s boyfriend. They believe he may be in the country illegally and could be headed to the southern border. He has not yet been identified.
Investigators say a 13-year-old is missing from the home. They believe the teen could be with the suspect.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman says the couple has had trouble in the past, with a Domestic Violence Order issued by the court at one point.
