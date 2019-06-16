Two injured in car vs. tractor-trailer crash in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer Sunday morning in Bennettsville sent two people to the hospital, according to police.
Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said the collision happened near the 15/401 Bypass and S.C. 38. Both of the victims were removed from the car and taken to unidentified hospitals.
Miller said one of the victims reportedly sustained serious injuries. The chief didn’t have specifics on the second person, but said he didn’t think their injuries were life-threatening.
No other information was immediately available.
