Report: Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man told tenants to make rent checks payable to her

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry and Georgetown counties are expected to release more information Sunday about a missing Murrells Inlet man whose wife was arrested on Saturday.
According to Georgetown County Detention Center records, 74-year-old Irene Clodfetler was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, she remained in jail under a $50,000 bond.
Clodfelter is the wife of 85-year-old Hubert Lee Clodfelter. She told authorities she last saw her husband back in March.
Officials with the Horry County Police Department and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that more information regarding the investigation should be released Sunday afternoon.
According to a GCSO report, Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter filed a missing person’s report on her father on March 14. She said she had not seen or heard from him in two years.
The daughter told authorities she’d tried to call her father several times on his cellphone, only for his wife to answer.
According to the report, Hubert Clodfelter’s wife would always give an excuse as to why his daughter hadn’t heard from him. Those excuses included him being on the run from law enforcement or traveling in an RV, authorities said.
The daughter spoke to several of Clodfelter’s tenants and neighbors who said they had not seen or heard from him in about two years, the report stated.
According to the daughter, many tenants told her that Clodfelter’s wife approached them and told them to start making their rent checks payable to her.
Hubert Clodfelter is described as having white hair, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 210 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
