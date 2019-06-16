Recall: Ragú pasta sauces may contain plastic

(WWBT) - Mizkan America, the owner of Ragú, is recalling some sauces because they may contain fragments of plastic.
There have not been any reports of injuries or complaints, but the company is voluntarily recalling certain sauces “out of an abundance of caution.”
The sauces recalled include:
- RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz. with best-buy-date of June 6, 2020
- RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz., with best-buy-date of June 5, 2020
- RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz., with best-buy-date of June 6, 2020
- RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz., with best-buy-date of June 4, 2020
- RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz., with best-buy-date of June 5, 2020
If you have a recalled sauce, you can call 800-328-7248 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a replacement.
