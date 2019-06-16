First Alert: Summer heat and humidity return, no relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The stretch of summer temperatures and humidity is back in the forecast and there does not look to be any relief in sight anytime soon. As we head throughout today, temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s along the coast with the lower 90s inland. The mugginess will make those temperatures feel even warmer throughout today. The good news? There’s no rain chances in today’s forecast. Be sure to soak up the sunshine at the beach or pool. Just make sure you have the water nearby. You will need it.
The new work week will feature plenty of that heat and humidity as mentioned above. Afternoon highs will approach the upper 80s to even 90° here on the coast. Inland areas will sit in the low-mid 90s through the entire work week. That mugginess will push the heat index to around 100° at times.
When it comes to relief, shower and storms chances look to remain scattered but do not even arrive until the middle of the week. Even with the rain chances, there looks to be no sign of cooling down anytime soon.
