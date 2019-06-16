Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash on S.C. 544 that killed moped driver

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on S.C. 544 that killed a moped driver has been found and arrested, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A Sunday afternoon tweet from SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins confirms the arrest. He added the suspect is 18-year-old Ashlee Lucille Benedetti.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Benedetti, of Conway, was booked Saturday afternoon and charged with hit-and-run involving death or personal injury. As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she was still in jail under a $50,000 bond.
The crash happened shortly before 10:50 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound side of S.C. 544, near S.C. 31.
The moped driver, identified as 37-year-old Ronald Wise, from the Myrtle Beach area, died from multiple trauma to major organs causing massive hemorrhages, according to previous information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
