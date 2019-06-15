Wife of missing Murrells Inlet man arrested Saturday; charges unknown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The wife of a missing Murrells Inlet man is behind bars Saturday.
Officials are working to release more information after 74-year-old Irene Clodfelter was arrested Saturday according to Georgetown County booking records. The records currently do not list any charges for the woman.
Clodfelter told authorities she last saw her husband, Hubert Lee Clodfelter, in March 2019.
GCSO spokesman Jason Lesley says he anticipates more information being released later this afternoon.
