Summer heat returns to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the heat is over as summer-like weather returns for the long haul.
One more nice night ahead before the mugginess moves back in. We’ll drop down to around 70° along the Grand Strand, 66° near Florence by Sunday morning. Expect a few more clouds around and hotter weather to return for the afternoon. Most of the area will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° into Florence.
The heat and humidity look to stick around through all of next week. Afternoon highs approach 90° each afternoon, likely even warmer across the Pee Dee. The added mugginess will push the heat index to around 100° at times.
Rain chances slowly move back in next week but not seeing a big rain makers. Scattered afternoon showers and storms look to peak around Wednesday of next week.
