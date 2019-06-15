Runners journey 394 miles to honor fallen officers

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of runners in the Pee Dee are on a 394-mile mission to honor the fallen law enforcement officers in South Carolina.
The group began their run on Monday in Darlington and just wrapped up day five of their journey at the Hartsville Police Department.
With one more day before the they reach the 394-mile mark, these runners took time to remember each fallen officer who gave their lives protecting communities across the state.
“It’s the most humbling run I’ve ever been on. Every mile you run, you’re thinking about the ones who can no longer run,” said Andy Parker.
Those 394 miles are in honor of the Palmetto State’s 394 fallen officers, including Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner.
“Terrance will not come home tomorrow. His wife was getting ready for him to retire. Now, that’s gone,” said Curtis Boyd.
Boyd was a longtime friend of Carraway’s and was heartbroken by the tragedy of Oct. 3, 2018, where seven Florence officers came under fire in the Vintage Place neighborhood while trying to serve a search warrant.
The group has made stops in Florence, Darlington, Lamar, Bishopsville and Hartsville this week, carrying the black and blue American flag for every mile.
“It’s just me and the flag and I honestly just think about those officers,” said Parker.
Throughout each city, officers have taken time to escort as well as thank each runner for what they’re doing.
“It’s what we can do to give back to all the police officers. They put their lives on the line every single day for us,” said Daniel Johnson.
Runners like Curtis are also working to raise funds for a fallen officers memorial that will be on display near the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Park in Darlington.
“We’re just looking forward to bringing something good back from something bad. That’s what Terrence would want,” said Boyd.
As the group prepares to reach the 394 mile marker on Saturday, each runner knows that no fallen hero’s name will ever be forgotten.
“They’re out here everyday for us. We just need to thank them,” said Parker.
The Terrence Carraway Run for the Fallen will finish at the State House in Columbia around 7 p.m. Saturday.
