First Alert: Another nice day ahead, warming up on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a nice and refreshing start to your Saturday with many spots hitting the low-mid 50s last night. Along the coast, the temperatures dropped down into the upper 50s and lower 60s, creating a nice feel for a June morning. Throughout the afternoon today, not much will change. Lower humidity will continue with highs reaching the lower 80s on the coast. Inland temperatures will be able to be a little bit warmer with readings in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.
As we head into the end of the weekend, humidity will slowly pump back into the region allowing for those temperatures and the mugginess to climb for Sunday through most of next week. Highs on Sunday will rise into the mid 80s on the coast and the 90s inland. Heat index values will make the temperatures feel even warmer than that for your Sunday.
With the summer-like heat continuing through all of next week, most afternoons will feature a daily shower and storm chance. A few better chances will arrive by Wednesday and Thursday when the heat and humidity is in full force.
