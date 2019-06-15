First Alert: Another nice day ahead, warming up on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a nice and refreshing start to your Saturday with many spots hitting the low-mid 50s last night. Along the coast, the temperatures dropped down into the upper 50s and lower 60s, creating a nice feel for a June morning. Throughout the afternoon today, not much will change. Lower humidity will continue with highs reaching the lower 80s on the coast. Inland temperatures will be able to be a little bit warmer with readings in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.