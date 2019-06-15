Carolina True Crime: The true story of ‘Death Row Granny’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In 1984, Velma Barfield was put to death, becoming the first woman in 22 years to suffer the ultimate punishment for her crimes.
The South Carolina native was convicted of one murder, but she later confessed to six.
In this two-part edition of Carolina True Crime, hear the chilling story of the woman who became known as “Death Row Granny.”
