Carolina True Crime: The true story of ‘Death Row Granny’
Velma Barfield (Source: NCDPS)
By WMBF News Staff | June 14, 2019 at 10:29 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 10:29 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – In 1984, Velma Barfield was put to death, becoming the first woman in 22 years to suffer the ultimate punishment for her crimes.

The South Carolina native was convicted of one murder, but she later confessed to six.

In this two-part edition of Carolina True Crime, hear the chilling story of the woman who became known as “Death Row Granny.”

