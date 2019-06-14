Trump says he’d ‘of course’ tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt

Though Trump tried to cast doubt on McGahn's credibility, it is clear from the Mueller report that investigators took seriously his statements, which in many instances were accompanied by contemporaneous notes, and relied on his account to paint a portrait of the president's conduct. It is also doubtful that McGahn, a lawyer, would have had any incentive to make a misstatement given that lying to law enforcement is a crime and Mueller's team charged multiple Trump aides with false statements.