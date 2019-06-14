Suspect Search: Man accused of check fraud, another suspected of making good on a violent promise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department needs the community’s help finding two men. They said one is accused of cashing a check that wasn’t issued, and the other is accused of making good on a violent promise.
Horry County police are trying to track down William Ryan Capps
Authorities responded to a fraud call in March that occurred in Socastee at the Grand Strand Auto Auction.
The victim said two checks were fraudulently produced and cashed at the Crescom Bank in Socastee with the victim’s information as the issuer.
A bank employee said the victim, Grand Strand Auto Auction did not produce or authorize the checks, and did not have any association with Capps.
The employee did have an affidavit of forgery from Crescom Bank for both of the checks that were cashed, and also advised they did have to transfer funds to cover for the cost of the checks.
The complainant stated she was alerted by Crescom Bank in Myrtle Beach when the suspects attempted to cash additional checks.
Capps and another suspect did receive the cash amounts listed on the checks.
Capps is charged with forgery less than $10,000. He’s 40 years old with a last known address of Morgan Road in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for James Randall Thompson.
Earlier this month, authorities responded to a home in Conway regarding a possible burglary.
The victim told police she had been out of town when Thompson told her he was going to destroy the inside of her house.
The victim said someone had gone through her bedroom and everything was thrown around. She believes her prescription of Zoloft was taken, but because the place was such a mess, she isn’t sure what else was taken.
That victim said the Thompson had not lived there and had no permission to be at the residence.
Thompson is charged with second-degree burglary.
He's 44 years old with a last known address of Brighton Court in Charleston.
