Settlement reached after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is set to pay $50,000 in connection to the death of a 28-year-old who was hit by a vehicle last year in the Socastee area, according to a court settlement.
Rachel Ann King, a pedestrian, was killed on Aug. 12, 2018, after being hit by a vehicle on Peachtree Road. King’s body, however, was not discovered until Aug. 18.
Theresa Goodrich-Gay, who represents King’s estate, will receive $50,000 from defendant Margaret Burris, who owned and operated the vehicle involved in the crash, the settlement states.
Progressive Northern Insurance Company, the insurance provider for James W. Burris, made an offer to settle for the liability coverage - $25,000 for bodily injury and $25,000 for property damage, according to the settlement.
The settlement releases Margaret Burris, James W. Burris and Progressive Northern Insurance Company of any further financial responsibility in connection to King’s death, the settlement states.
King was described as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt "whose ambitious spirit will continue to live on through her family.”
WMBF News has reached out to Margaret Burris for comment.
