SCHP releases description of vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released a description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Horry County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the vehicle is described as a 2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox of unknown color. He added the vehicle may have damage to the front and passenger side.
The accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on S.C. 544 eastbound near S.C. 31 and involved a moped.
The driver of the moped died at the scene.
If you have any information on the crash or the vehicle in question, contact SCHP at 843-661-4705 or dial *HP.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.