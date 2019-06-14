Police investigate shooting that sent man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers responded around 7:16 p.m. to Carolina Avenue to a shots fired call.
When police arrived, they learned that the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Officers went to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where they learned that a 49-year-old man had been shot and he had life-threatening injuries. They said he was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital and was taken to surgery.
Investigators processed the crime scene on Carolina Avenue and interviewed witnesses, along with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Dereck Evans.
