Pedestrian suffers critical injuries after being struck by car

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian suffered critical injures after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Robeson County, according to Trp. Mike Chavis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Chavis said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Deep Branch Road.
The pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Chavis said the driver of the vehicle, who was not cited, did not sustain any injuries in the crash. He added the pedestrian was at fault for being in the roadway.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.