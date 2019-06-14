New motions filed in suspected Florence County shooter’s son’s case

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New motions have been filed for the son of a man accused of killing two Florence County law enforcement officers and injuring five others.
A Brady motion and Edwards notice were filed last week in Seth Hopkins case. He faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the motions deal with pre-trial discovery and evidence in the case.
The criminal sexual conduct investigation led the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to the home of Seth and Fred Hopkins on Oct. 3, 2018 in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
The officers were there to serve a warrant to Seth Hopkins, when authorities said Fred Hopkins opened fire and shot seven officers.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner died for her injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the ambush.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.