N.C. woman arrested in connection with Myrtle Beach human trafficking case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old Richmond County, N.C. woman is facing charges stemming from a Myrtle Beach human trafficking case.
According to WMBF’s news partners at The Richmond Observer, Becca Mills was in Myrtle Beach back in March with three other individuals and a 15-year-old victim who was performing sex acts for money, court records stated.
She is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of human trafficking.
Investigators say there were sex ads of the victim posted online.
One of the alleged acts took place at a Red Roof Inn, the other at an unknown location. The two incidents allegedly occurred on March 22 and March 23, The Richmond Observer reported.
The victim told investigators that she was forced to perform the sex acts or would be sold by an unnamed co-defendant, according to an affidavit.
Investigators say the funds were used for food, gas and other expenses.
The group traveled from Richmond, Virginia, to Fayetteville and then to Myrtle Beach, according to the affidavit.
Investigators with the Rockingham Police Department confirmed Friday afternoon that Mills’ charges are connected to the same case that led to a Durham man’s arrest at an Elizabeth Avenue home in late March.
Johnny Ricardo Donovan Thomas, 31, after an alleged victim dropped a note at Walmart.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.