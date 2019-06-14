Judge denies bond for two suspects charged in 2018 Food Lion murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects charged in connection to a deadly shooting in a Longs supermarket parking lot last year appeared in court Friday morning.
A judge denied bond for both Rodney Gore and Stephon Miller.
Gore is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony after witness statements placed him at the scene of the Aug. 15, 2018, shooting, according to Horry County police.
Investigators allege Gore drove three people armed with guns to the Food Lion, located at 110 E. Hwy. 905 in Longs.
The trio robbed and killed 57-year-old Gerard Celentano in the parking lot, according to authorities.
Miller and a third suspect, James Bellamy, have both been charged with murder.
The deadly Food Lion robbery was part of a crime spree that swept through the Carolinas on Aug. 15.
