Hundreds attend Red Springs’ ‘Vigil for Peace’ in hopes to bring healing

“You may not feel that it’s warranted, but until we can get back to the basics of loving one another, in spite of, regardless of. It doesn’t matter what our zip code is. It doesn’t matter what your education is or even if you have a title," Red Springs town commissioner Carolina Sumpter said. "We are all God’s children and every one of us hurts because guys I’m hurting. Just like the next one and I don’t want to know that pain for real but we can sympathize, we can empathize and we can get up off our can and do something about this, for real.”