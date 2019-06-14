Horry County Animal Care Center warns that it’s at ‘critical level’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is pleading with the community to come and claim their lost pets.
The facility has had to set up air-conditioned overflow tents so that they can help all animals that are brought into the shelter.
A Facebook post says that at one point on Thursday, one of the overflow tents was empty, but then within a couple of hours both overflow kennels were overcrowded and there was only one empty kennel in the main building.
Officials said the shelter has received almost 200 animals since Monday, and that doesn’t include the 140 they saw at their vaccination and microchip clinic.
Horry County Animal Care Center officials said that if residents don’t have identification on their pet, or if it gets lost, then they should go by the shelter and claim their pet. They said since it’s so overcrowded, they aren’t able to answer phone calls, emails or Facebook messages about lost pets.
Officials said the shelter is at a critical level.
The center is also reminding people that after five days, pet owners give up their rights and the animals will be transferred to other facilities along the east coast.
