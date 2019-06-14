Authorities investigate deadly hit-and-run involving moped on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed a moped driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Horry County.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on S.C. 544 eastbound near S.C. 31.
The driver of the moped died at the scene.
The Horry County Police Department also responded to the accident.
Authorities have not released a description of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
As of about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the westbound lanes of S.C. 544 near S.C. 31 are closed, while the eastbound lanes are open.
SCHP MAIT team is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.